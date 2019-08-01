Jets' Seth Lobendahn: Placed on reserve/PUP list

Lobendahn (undisclosed) was reverted to the Jets' reserve/PUP list, per the NFL's Official Transaction page.

Lobendahn will stay with the Jets, while not counting against the 90-man roster, after he went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday. The USC product was unable to suit up in any practices during training camp, and the severity and nature of the injury remain unclear.

Our Latest Stories