Jets' Seth Lobendahn: Placed on reserve/PUP list
Lobendahn (undisclosed) was reverted to the Jets' reserve/PUP list, per the NFL's Official Transaction page.
Lobendahn will stay with the Jets, while not counting against the 90-man roster, after he went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday. The USC product was unable to suit up in any practices during training camp, and the severity and nature of the injury remain unclear.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fournette vs. Cook: Who is the pick?
Dave Richard takes you step by step on how to compare two injury-prone running backs, and gives...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Hype Hooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back tells from PFF grades
Pro Football Focus has experts grading every play of every game, and the results from last...
-
Fantasy football: Impact of new coaches
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Dead Zone RB fades, 11 late targets
Ben Gretch applies his new metric TRAP and his look at the Running Back Dead Zone to identify...