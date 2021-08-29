The Jets will trade a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Lawson, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

The Jets were looking for pass-rushing help after losing free-agent acquisition Carl Lawson to a season-ending Achilles' injury. This marks the second time that Shaq Lawson has been traded since last season, following a deal in March which sent him from Miami to Houston. The 27-year-old, who was a first-round draft pick of the Bills in 2016, logged 33 tackles and four sacks with the Dolphins in 2020 and will now set his sights on landing a starting DE slot with the Jets opposite John Franklin-Myers.