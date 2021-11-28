site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Shaq Lawson: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Lawson (wrist) will play Sunday against the Texans, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Lawson was expected to suit up after logging limited practices all week. The former first-round selection will continue to help anchor the Jet's defensive line against the Texans.
