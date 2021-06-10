Neasman inked a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Neasman suited up in all 16 games with the Falcons last season, recording 27 tackles (19 solo) and a sack over that span. The Florida Atlantic product showed versatility last season, playing 289 snaps on defense and 300 on special teams. Look for the veteran to handle a similar role in New York should he make the roster out of training camp.
More News
-
Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Appears in all 16 games for Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Collects Week 15 sack of Brady•
-
Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Returns to Falcons•
-
Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Plays integral special teams role•
-
Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Puts in full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: No-go for Week 14•