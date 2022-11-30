Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Rankins (elbow) is in line to return to practice in limited fashion, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Rankins dislocated his elbow back in Week 9 versus the Bills, and he ultimately hasn't been able to return to the practice field since. However, if the 305-pounder indeed participates in Wednesday's session, that would give him a decent shot to suit up this weekend in Minnesota. On the contrary, If Rankins is eventually unable to gain medical clearance for a third consecutive contest, then Solomon Thomas and Quinnen Williams should continue handling most of New York's defensive tackle reps.