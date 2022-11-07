Rankins sustained a dislocated elbow during Sunday's win over the Bills, and he could now miss 4-6 weeks depending on the healing process, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Rankins departed during the first half of Sunday's matchup versus Buffalo with what has since been revealed as a dislocated elbow. While there's currently no specific date set for his return, an injury like this usually takes players 4-6 weeks to fully recover and return to action. While the 305-pounder remains sidelined, expect Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams and Nathan Shepherd to see a spike in usage on the Jets' defensive front.