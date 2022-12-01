Rankins (elbow) was a full participant during the Jets' practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.
Rankins has missed the Jets' last two games since suffering a dislocated elbow Week 9 that was expected to keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The 28-year-old defensive tackle returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, and he should be ready to play again after logging a full session Thursday. Rankins recorded 25 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble while playing all but five of his 318 snaps on defense before going down with this injury, and he should reprise a prominent role alongside Quinnen Williams moving forward.