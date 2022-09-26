site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Sheldon Rankins: Sets career high with seven tackles
RotoWire Staff
Rankins had seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals.
Rankins was productive against Cincinnati's porous offensive line. His seven tackles set a new career high, while the sack was Rankins' fourth in 19 games with the Jets.
