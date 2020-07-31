Jets' Shyheim Carter: Moves to COVID-19 list By RotoWire Staff Jul 31, 2020 at 12:04 am ET1 min read The Jets placed Carter (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.The transaction suggests that the undrafted rookie out of Alabama has either come into close contact with an infected person or tested positive himself. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.