The Jets re-signed Thomas on Friday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

The 28-year-old defensive lineman is now in line to remain in New York after spending the last two seasons with the Jets. Thomas has appeared in 34 games over the past two years, recording 53 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks (5.0 in 2023) and an additional 3.5 tackles for loss. The 2017 first-round pick has started just three games during his time in New York, so he'll likely compete for another depth role on the Jets' defensive line this offseason.