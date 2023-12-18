Thomas had three tackles (two solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.
The Jets struggled on both sides of the ball, but the sack was a nice bright spot for Thomas. He's up to a career-high five sacks in 2023, including four in the last seven games.
