The Jets agreed to re-sign Thomas to a one-year deal worth up to $3.9 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Thomas first signed with the Jets on a one-year, $2.25 million contract last offseason following one campaign with the Raiders. This deal re-united the 6-foot-2 interior defensive lineman with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who served as served as Thomas' defensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020. The 27-year-old went on to record double-digit tackles for just the second time in his career while playing in the Jets' deep rotation of defensive linemen. Thomas now figures to reprise a similar role alongside star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams this coming season.