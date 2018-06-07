Long (quadriceps) is expected to be a full go for training camp in late July, Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media reports.

Long's season ended with surgery on his quad last November, but he's been making steady progress in rehab and shouldn't be held back by the injury. He's been a limited participant in OTAs and is on schedule with his recovery. Look for Long to hold down the starting role at center when he's back in action.