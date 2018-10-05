Jets' Spencer Long: Good to go Sunday
Long (knee/finger) is clear of an injury designation for Sunday's game against Denver, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Long was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid an injury tag. The 27-year-old will take his usual spot at starting center for the Jets.
