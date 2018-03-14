Jets' Spencer Long: Inks deal with Gang Green
Long (quadriceps) signed with the Jets on Wednesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
It's no surprise the Jets opted to bring in a new center given the struggles from that position last season. Long is one of the most athletic centers in the league and figures to help the Jets with their affinity to pull up front on run plays.
