Long sustained a finger injury during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Long exited the Week 9 loss due to a finger injury and not for performance-related reasons, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. It remains to be seen whether the center's current injury is related to the finger issue which limited Long in early October, or whether his Week 11 availability is in danger.

