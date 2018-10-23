Jets' Spencer Long: Suffers injury Sunday
Long suffered a lower-leg injury against the Vikings on Sunday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Long has already seen his snaps decrease in recent weeks due to a finger injury, and this news doesn't bode well for the former third-round pick. The extent of Long's absence, if any, has not been revealed so expect another update throughout the week.
