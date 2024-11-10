The Jets elevated Shrader from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Arizona, John Pullano of the team's official site reports.

Shrader's elevation Saturday confirms that he will work as the Jets' placekicker Sunday. After being signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, Shrader served as Indianapolis' kicker Week 1, making all three of his extra-point tries and not attempting any field goals. The Notre Dame product was eventually cut loose once Matt Gay returned to full health for the Colts, then landed with New York's practice squad Oct. 30. He'll now get the opportunity to kick in his second NFL game as a replacement for Riley Patterson, who was cut by New York on Friday after kicking in the team's Week 9 win over Houston. Greg Zuerlein (knee) has been the Jets' kicker most of the season, but he's made just nine of 15 field-goal attempts on the campaign and is slated to miss at least three more games while on injured reserve.