The Jets elevated Shrader from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Arizona, John Pullano of the team's official site reports.

Shrader's elevation Saturday confirms that it will be he, rather than Anders Carlson (who was signed to New York's practice squad Friday), who will work as the Jets' placekicker Sunday. Shrader was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May and served as Indianapolis' kicker in Week 1, making all three of his extra-point tries and not attempting any field goals. The Notre Dame product eventually landed with New York's practice squad Oct. 30, and he'll now get the opportunity to kick in his second NFL game. Shrader will replace Riley Patterson, who was cut by New York on Friday after kicking in the team's Week 9 win over Houston. Greg Zuerlein has been the Jets' kicker most of the season, but he's made just nine of 15 field-goal attempts on the campaign and is slated to miss at least three more games while on IR due to a knee injury.