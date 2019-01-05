Coley signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Saturday, Eric Allen of the team's official website reports.

Coley has appeared in seven games over the previous two seasons with both the Vikings and Jets. At 6'0, 195-pounds, he will look to use his speed to earn a spot on the Jets' final roster next season. However, he will likely need to make an impression during training camp in order to do so.

