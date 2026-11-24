Shepard reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Shepard was brought up to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Chargers due to the absences of both Omar Cooper (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs), and Shepard answered the call by hauling in both of his targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win for the Jets. It was his third elevation of the season, which is the maximum for a practice squad player. As such, Shepard would need to be signed to the 53-man roster if the Jets want him to play over the final weeks of the regular season.