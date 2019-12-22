Play

McLendon (knee/hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

McLendon has been dealing with multiple injuries over the course of the past few weeks and has often been limited in practice, but the veteran has yet to miss a game this season. He should slot in as the Jets' starting nose tackle.

