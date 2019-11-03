McLendon (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's tilt against Miami.

McLendon faced similar circumstances last week dealing the hamstring injury, and won't miss time Sunday. The 33-year-old has been splitting snaps with rookie Quinnen Williams at nose tackle this season and is expected to do so again for Week 9.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories