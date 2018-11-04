Jets' Steve McLendon: Back for Sunday's showdown with Miami
McLendon (ankle) will suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt with Miami.
This is a big development for the Jets' interior defensive line as McLendon remains the team's primary run stopper up front alongside Leonard Williams. Look for rookie Nathan Shepard to give McLendon some needed breathers during a handful of series, but McLendon's active status will allow Todd Bowles more flexibility up front during Sunday's contest.
