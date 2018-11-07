Jets' Steve McLendon: Did not practice Wednesday
McLendon (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
McLendon sustained the injury in Week 8 against the Bears, but was able to play through it last week against the Dolphins. The 32-year-old got in just one practice last week in the form of a limited practice Friday. McLendon's gameday status should become more clear as the week goes on.
More News
-
Jets' Steve McLendon: Back for Sunday's showdown with Miami•
-
Jets' Steve McLendon: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Jets' Steve McLendon: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Jets' Steve McLendon: Unlikely to suit up Thursday•
-
Jets' Steve McLendon: Team option for 2018 exercised•
-
Jets' Steve McLendon: Full participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dez a factor in New Orleans?
Dez Bryant is joining the New Orleans Saints. What does it mean for Fantasy?
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...