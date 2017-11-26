Jets' Steve McLendon: Doubtful to return
McLendon is doubtful to return to Sunday's game after suffering a neck/shoulder injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
McLendon suffered the injury in the second half of Sundays game. His injury is officially labeled a burner, which is a nerve injury caused from a blow to the neck/shoulder area. Look for Mike Pennel to fill in as long as McLendon is sidelined.
