Jets' Steve McLendon: Full participant Thursday
McLendon (neck/hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports.
McLendon suffered the neck/hip injury Sunday against the Panthers but his full participation Thursday makes it seem as if the injury is now behind him. Look for the defensive tackle to resume his role in the starting lineup Sunday against the Chiefs.
