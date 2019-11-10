Play

McLendon (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

McLendon was a limited participant in practice all week, but he'll fire up for the New York rivalry. The 33-year-old hasn't fallen behind in snaps to rookie first-round pick Quinnen Williams over the last few weeks. His IDP value was already unreliable with just 16 tackles (nine solo) in eight games.

