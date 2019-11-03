McLendon (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Miami.

McLendon came into the game nursing a hamstring injury, but as evidenced by this news, is dealing with a new issue. He left the game late in the fourth quarter, so it's likely McLendon won't return. As long as he's out, expect Quinnen Williams to take on the bulk of the nose tackle reps for the remainder of the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories