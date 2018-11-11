Jets' Steve McLendon: Good to go Sunday
McLendon (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
McLendon was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday after being hampered with an ankle injury earlier in the week. He's gone two straight games without reaching 20 defensive snaps, however, though he's slated to continue starting at nose tackle.
