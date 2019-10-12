McLendon signed a one-year extension with the Jets on Saturday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

McLendon is now signed through the 2020 season. The official terms of the deal weren't released. McLendon has made a solid contribution on the Jets' defense this year, although he was out-snapped 53-36 by rookie Quinnen Williams in Week 5's game against the Eagles. He'll likely move into a reserve role for as long as Williams is healthy.

