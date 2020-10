McLendon (knee) is probable to return to Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The 34-year-old defensive tackle was injured on a special-teams snap at the 4:48 mark of the first quarter, though it is expected he will be able to return to action. In the unlikely event that McLendon can't make it back on the field, Folorunso Fatukasi would be in line for an increased defensive workload at nose tackle.