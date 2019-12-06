Play

McLendon (knee/hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.

McLendon sat out Wednesday's practice before closing out the week with two limited sessions. The 33-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, but even if he goes, Folorunso Fatukasi could see increased snaps Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories