Jets' Steve McLendon: No practice Wednesday
McLendon (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
McLendon sustained the injury in Week 8 against the Bears, but was able to play through it last week against the Dolphins. The 32-year-old got in just one practice last week in the form of a limited practice Friday. McLendon's gameday status should become more clear as the week goes on.
