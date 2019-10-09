McLendon made three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

McLendon didn't get a sack in 16 games last year, so this was certainly a plus for the 33-year-old. He'll have a tough time keeping this momentum rolling in Week 6 against the Cowboys, however, as Dak Prescott has only been sacked six times in five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories