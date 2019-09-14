McLendon (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Browns.

McLendon made one tackle in the season opener versus the Bills. If McLendon can't go, it would severely deplete the team's depth on the defensive front since Quinnen Williams (ankle) is already ruled out.

