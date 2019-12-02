Play

Coach Adam Gase said Monday that McLendon (undisclosed) is "banged up all over the place," Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

McLendon battled through a neck issue in late November, and he now appear to be nursing numerous injuries. The veteran nose tackle has started all 12 games this season. Wednesday's first injury report of the week will shed some light on his chances of suiting up against the Dolphins on Monday.

