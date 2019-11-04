McLendon is being evaluated for a neck injury Monday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

McLendon suffered what was initially disclosed as a shoulder injury during Monday's loss to the Dolphins, but it's now been revealed that the starting defensive lineman is managing a neck issue. If McLendon were forced to miss any time, rookie first-round pick Quinnen Williams would stand to take over at nose tackle.

