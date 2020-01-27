Play

McLendon finished with 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2019.

McLendon's more impactful as a leader in the locker room than on the field, but the nose tackle was still able to contribute meaningful statistics in his 10th NFL season. Assuming the 34-year-old McLendon doesn't decide to hang up his cleats, he has one more year remaining on his contract with the Jets.

