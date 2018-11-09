Jets' Steve McLendon: Questionable for Sunday
McLendon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
McLendon's only practice of the week came in a limited session Friday, but he played through the injury last week with a similar practice workload. Mike Pennel would likely see some more snaps at nose tackle should McLendon be unable to suit up.
