McLendon (hip) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Jets defensive line will finally receive some good news with McLendon's activation despite Quinnen Williams' (ankle) absence. McLendon will likely receive the start at nose tackle now that he's healthy, and will be leaned upon heavily if they want to slow down a Patriots' rushing attack averaging 111.5 yards per game thus far.

