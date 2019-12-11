McLendon (knee/hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McLendon was able to play through these issues during Sunday's win over the Dolphins, and he's been a limited participant in practice all week. However, there's still cause for concern on a short week, so Folorunso Fatukasi is on standby to start at nose tackle if McLendon can't go.