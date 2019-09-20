Play

McLendon (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

If McLendon is an inactive at game time, the Jets' front seven could be in trouble since Quinnen Williams (foot) and C.J. Mosley (hamstring) are both listed as doubtful. DT Jordan Willis is expected to start if McLendon and Williams can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories