Jets' Steve McLendon: Shakes off injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McLendon (knee) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
McLendon missed a handful of snaps Week 4 against the Broncos, but his injury won't be a long-term issue. Expect the 34-year-old nose tackle to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
