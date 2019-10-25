McLendon (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

McLendon was limited for the first two practices of the week, but he'll be ready to go against the Jaguars. He and Quinnen Williams split snaps with exactly 41 each in Week 7's loss to the Patriots, so McLendon could be trending toward a reserve role by the end of the season.

