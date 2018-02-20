The Jets picked up McLendon's $3.13 million team option for 2018 on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

McLendon enters the third and final year of the deal he signed with the Jets in free agency in March 2016 coming off the best season of his career. Though he saw his sack total drop from 3.5 the year prior down to 1.5, the nose tackle was more effective than ever at stuffing the run game. He finished with 46 tackles in 16 games, exceeding his total (42) from the 2015 and 2016 campaigns combined. The 32-year-old should fill a starting role once again during the upcoming campaign.