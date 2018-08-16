McLendon (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

McLendon is on track to be the Jets' starting nose tackle in 2018, so the 32-year-old's preseason snap count isn't essential. He played all 16 games in 2017, recording 46 tackles (30 solo) and 1.5 sacks.

