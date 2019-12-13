Play

McLendon (knee/hip) is active for Thursday's contest against the Jets.

McLendon has been dealing with multiple injuries, with head coach Adam Gase noting the nose tackle is "banged up all over the place" prior to Week 14. However, the veteran will tough it out Thursday and should start at nose tackle. Folorunso Fatukasi is primed to fill in for McLendon if he suffers any setbacks.

