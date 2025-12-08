Jets' Stone Smartt: Gets first target of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smartt didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Smartt rarely sees action behind Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert. The former Charger saw his first regular-season target as a member of the Jets in Sunday's loss but failed to corral it.
