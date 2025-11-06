Smartt (quadriceps) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Smartt sat out Week 8 at Cincinnati with a quadriceps injury prior to the Jets' bye in Week 9, but he's now on track to suit up in Week 10 versus the Browns. Of his 46 snaps so far this season, 45 have come on special teams.