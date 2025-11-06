Jets' Stone Smartt: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smartt (quadriceps) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Smartt sat out Week 8 at Cincinnati with a quadriceps injury prior to the Jets' bye in Week 9, but he's now on track to suit up in Week 10 versus the Browns. Of his 46 snaps so far this season, 45 have come on special teams.
More News
-
Jets' Stone Smartt: Won't play in Week 8•
-
Jets' Stone Smartt: Nursing quadriceps injury•
-
Jets' Stone Smartt: Scores 24-yard TD in Saturday's win•
-
Jets' Stone Smartt: Joining forces with Gang Green•
-
Chargers' Stone Smartt: Puts up career-high marks•
-
Chargers' Stone Smartt: Held catchless versus Las Vegas•